Police are investigating reports of incidents that occurred on a train travelling to Derry.

Shortly after 11.10pm on Saturday police received reports about ongoing verbal abuse onboard the train.

Police responded and, when they arrived at the train station, a male passenger reported he had been assaulted on board the train, having been kicked on the leg. This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime at this time.

The incident occurred on a train into Derry on Saturday.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who was on the train and captured mobile phone footage of what occurred, or has information, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 2113 of 29/07/23.