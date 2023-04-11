PSNI say Derry cemetery security alert sparked by discovery of suspicious device

Cordons remain in place in the vicinity and, at this time, there is no general access to the City Cemetery. One home has been evacuated at this time.

The cemetery will be accessible to facilitate burials only.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "We fully understand the level of concern and anger in relation to this, but we have absolutely no option but to take this action.

"Public safety is our priority, and we will never take any chances when it comes to protecting people and communities.

"This suspicious device is located in the same area where participants in yesterday's un-notified Easter parade took cover under umbrellas and removed the paramilitary-style clothing they wore, and burnt them.

"A cemetery is where people pay their respects in memory of their loved ones. This callous and provocative move flies in the face of that. It is appalling.

"We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, and work through this operation as quickly as possible. However, I cannot stress enough that public safety is our priority and I want to thank the community for their support."

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan earlier confirmed that Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were in attendance at the scene.

“The police are currently carrying out a security operation in the City Cemetery, having been informed that an explosive device was left there.

“Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and, especially, to a burial scheduled for later this morning,” stated the Foyle MLA.