Two petrol bombs discovered outside Derry possibly linked
Two unexploded petrol bombs were discovered in a quiet rural area outside Derry yesterday.
Neither of the incendiary items had been lit.
Police in Strabane who are investigating the discovery of the items on Monday, August 15, believe they may have been linked.
At around 9.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been located outside a property on Bluebell Avenue while, a short time later, a second was discovered outside another property in the area.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re working to establish a motive for these incidents which we believe may be linked. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.15pm on Sunday evening, August 14, and 9.30am yesterday and who witnessed anything out of the ordinary to get in touch with us."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 485 of 15/08/22 or, alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org