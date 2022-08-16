Two petrol bombs discovered outside Derry possibly linked

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither of the incendiary items had been lit.

Police in Strabane who are investigating the discovery of the items on Monday, August 15, believe they may have been linked.

At around 9.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been located outside a property on Bluebell Avenue while, a short time later, a second was discovered outside another property in the area.

Bluebell Avenue, Cullion.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re working to establish a motive for these incidents which we believe may be linked. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.15pm on Sunday evening, August 14, and 9.30am yesterday and who witnessed anything out of the ordinary to get in touch with us."