Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 520.2 cases per 100,000

Between July 30 and August 5, there were 787 cases giving a seven day rate of 520.2 per 100,000, up from 495.1 on Thursday.

Only Mid Ulster (538.6) is recording higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Mid and East Antrim (296.5), Ards and North Down (335.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (370), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (380.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (392.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (398.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (423.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (435.7) and Belfast (514.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 438.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 4 and August 5 was 172.

In total 17,514 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.