Eastwood claims Ambassador ‘implied Israeli trying to totally destroy Gaza Strip’

Colum Eastwood, speaking in the British House of Commons on Monday, claimed the Israeli Ambassador in London ‘implied that the Israeli Government are trying to totally destroy the Gaza Strip’.

He was referring to comments made by senior Israeli diplomat Tzipi Hotovely on British talk radio station LBC last week.

In an exchange with LBC presenter Iain Dale Ms. Hotovely, referring to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, said: ″One of the things we realised is that every school, every mosque, every second house, has access to the tunnels. And of course ammunition.”

Mr. Dale responded: “That’s an argument for destroying the whole of Gaza, every single building in it.”

RAFAH, GAZA - JANUARY 8: A young Palestinian injured in Israeli air strikes is treated at Kuwait Hospital on January 08, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Despite Israel's recent troop drawdown in Gaza and the discussion of postwar plans by an Israeli cabinet minister, the country has continued its intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the territory's south, as it seeks to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian militant group behind the Oct. 7 attacks. More than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the last three months, according to the territory's health ministry, and most of the population has been displaced.(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

To this the ambassador replied: “So, do you have another solution to destroy the underground tunnel city? This is the place where the terrorists hide, where they have all their ammunitions. And these are the rockets that is still being fired on Israeli cities.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, the SDLP leader said: “Last week the Israeli ambassador in London said the quiet bit out loud when she implied that the Israeli Government are trying to totally destroy the Gaza strip.

"Has the Foreign Secretary hauled her in to explain that this Government oppose that policy, or is it the case that this Government are comfortable with that position—just as they seem to have been comfortable, alongside the US Administration, with the total and utter slaughter of innocent Palestinians over the last three months?”

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Andrew Mitchell said: “The British Government make their views very clear at all times; I have just given the hon. Gentleman a list of all the different people the Prime Minister has been engaged with since this awful conflict started. We make consistent and clear points, all of which are questioned in this House.”

The latest data from the Gazan health ministry cited by the UN aid wing indicated at least 22,835 fatalities since Israeli military strikes began, in response to Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7 that left some 1,200 dead including at least 33 children and around 250 taken hostage.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also noted reports of 225 Palestinian fatalities between Friday and Sunday and almost 300 injured, with 174 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza and more than 1,000 injured since ground operations began, according to the Israeli Defence Forces.

This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on January 8, 2024, shows troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

After speaking in the British House of Commons on Monday Mr. Eastwood said: “There are barely words left to describe the horror of the situation in Gaza.

"More than 20,000 people are dead. Women, children, parents and entire families have been killed by harrowing and unrelenting violence. Cities have been razed to the ground, millions have been made homeless and displaced.

"Even humanitarian aid workers and journalists aren’t safe from the overwhelming force being used against the Palestinian people.”

The Foyle MP called on British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to call the Israeli Ambassador in.