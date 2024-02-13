Emergency Derry rally for Gaza as Coveney says Israel behaving like ‘rogue state’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group has asked people to attend the Diamond at 6pm on Wednesday to ‘Stop the Genocide’.

“We need to tell our governments that we are not going stop until they sanction Apartheid Israel,” the group said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday the Irish Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said Israel was ‘behaving like a rogue state’ and that it was not acceptable to ‘behave like a monster to defeat a monster’.

Israeli troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip in January. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are witnessing Israel behaving like a like a rogue state, quite frankly," he said.

Mr. Coveney pointed out that Israel was ignoring the International Court of Justice which last month ordered it to take all measures within its power to prevent killing members of a group, causing serious mental harm, inflicting measures with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part a group, and of opposing measures to prevent births within the group in Gaza following an application by South Africa to protect ‘the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention’.

"They're ignoring the ICJ. They seem now to even be ignoring their closest allies in countries like the US and the UK, who are clearly calling for restraint, looking for the basis of a ceasefire, wanting to work with Israel to bring an end to this savagery that is continuing in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think those of us who contribute to international calls for a ceasefire need to intensify those calls now," he said.

Last week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) intended moving into Rafah.

"They’ll soon go into Rafah, Hamas’s last bastion. They will do so, as they have done up to now, by providing the civilian population safe passage to safe zones, and they’ll do so in spite of Hamas’ evil attempts to stop the civilians from leaving at gunpoint,” he said.

On Monday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk appealed for restraint in the face of an Israeli military incursion in Rafah, warning of the risk of further atrocity crimes in the Gaza war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, sadly, given the carnage wrought so far in Gaza it is wholly imaginable what would lie ahead in Rafah,” he said.

Mr. Türk also referred to Israel’s disregard for the ruling of the ICJ.

“Those who defy international law have been put on notice. Accountability must follow.

“The world must not allow this to happen. Those with influence must restrain rather than enable. There must be an immediate ceasefire. All remaining hostages must be released. And there must be renewed collective resolve to reach a political solution,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday Mr. Coveney said Ireland has been trying to build consensus within the European Union (EU) to stop the ‘madness’ in Gaza.

"It is about Ireland behaving as a member of the international community in a way that maximises pressure and convinces people of what has been the Irish position for months now.