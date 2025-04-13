Two charged in connection with drug related offences at Derry's Ebrington Square
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man have both been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, offering to supply a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
"The 26-year-old woman has additionally been charged with further drug-related offences in connection with a joint operation between The Police Service of Northern Ireland and Merseyside Police last month in Derry/Londonderry.
"During this operation, suspected Class A and B drugs with an estimated street value of at least £80,000 were seized.
"Both the man and woman are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, April 14.
"As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”