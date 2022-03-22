Cyclists and pedestrians can travel safely from Dungiven to Drumahoe: Mallon

The roads minister said cycle and pathways have been built into the new dualling project in order to promote cleaner and greener transport.

East Derry SDLP MLA car Hunter asked the minister to detail which 'active travel measures will benefit the people of East Derry as a direct result of the scheme'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycle and pathways have been built into the A6 dualling project.

"It will be a combination of proposed new and existing footpaths and new shared-use access lanes and existing roads that will also provide a link to Oaks Wood and Burntollet Wood.

"Between Dungiven and Claudy, cyclists and pedestrians will use the existing shared paths, footpaths and hard shoulder on the old A6 Foreglen Road, which will have significantly reduced traffic flows following the opening of the new dual carriageway. My Department proposes further upgrades to footways and cycleways on some of those sections under separate schemes."

Two car parks with bus connections and cycle shelters have also been built into the project to encourage people out of their cars.