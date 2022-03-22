Cyclists and pedestrians can travel safely from Dungiven to Drumahoe: Mallon
Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel safely all the way from Dungiven to Drumahoe following completion of the new A6, transport minister Nichola Mallon has said.
The roads minister said cycle and pathways have been built into the new dualling project in order to promote cleaner and greener transport.
East Derry SDLP MLA car Hunter asked the minister to detail which 'active travel measures will benefit the people of East Derry as a direct result of the scheme'.
"It will be a combination of proposed new and existing footpaths and new shared-use access lanes and existing roads that will also provide a link to Oaks Wood and Burntollet Wood.
"Between Dungiven and Claudy, cyclists and pedestrians will use the existing shared paths, footpaths and hard shoulder on the old A6 Foreglen Road, which will have significantly reduced traffic flows following the opening of the new dual carriageway. My Department proposes further upgrades to footways and cycleways on some of those sections under separate schemes."
Two car parks with bus connections and cycle shelters have also been built into the project to encourage people out of their cars.
"Two park-and-ride facilities are also being provided as part of the scheme to provide local commuters with more sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options. One is in Drumahoe, and it became operational last year. The other is at Claudy and is nearing completion. Covered cycle shelters are provided at both facilities," said the minister.