A public consultation will take place this month on a proposed new student accommodation development on a long-disused site in the lower Strand Road area of Derry.

Cavendish Consulting have organised a pre-application consultation event which will take in Foyleside Shopping Centre on June 25.

The public will be given their chance to have their say on the ‘proposed erection of a purpose-built managed student accommodation (comprising clusters and studios) including landscaped courtyard and roof terraces, and all other associated site and access works’ on lands at 128 to 136 Strand Road.

“We are conducting a Pre-Application Community Consultation for the above proposal. An in-person drop-in event will be held at Foyleside Shopping Centre, 19 Orchard Street, Derry-Londonderry, BT48 6XY on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 2pm – 6pm to allow interested parties to view the display boards for the proposal and provide feedback via printed comment cards.

The development, if it does eventually go ahead, will take place on a 0.76 acre site on the Strand Road bounded by Rock Mills, Modern Tyres and McFarland Quay.

“Members of the consultation team will attend the event to answer any questions that local residents and businesses may have, and to collect feedback on the proposal.

“More detailed information relating to this proposal can be obtained by calling 028 9026 7099, by emailing [email protected] or by writing to Cavendish, Urban HQ, Eagle Star House, 5-7 Upper Queen Street, Belfast, BT1 6FB

“If you wish to make comments on the proposal you may do so to Cavendish verbally or in written form using the contact methods and details above no later than 5pm on Monday, July 15, 2024,” a public notice confirmed.

The consultancy point out that the event does not relate to a live planning application and that representations should not be made to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

It is located on a busy section of the lower Strand Road close to its junction with the Rock Road and opposite Moran’s Centra and the Coppin House student accommodation block.