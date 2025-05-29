Buncrana teenager Matt Sibanda to be laid to rest this weekend

Matt Sibanda, who sadly lost his life in a tragic drowning tragedy in Buncrana earlier this month, will be laid to rest on Saturday, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old Crana College pupil, who was originally from Zimbabwe and lived in Buncrana, died alongside his friend Emmanuel Familola, aged 16, after they got into difficulty in waters off Ned’s Point on May 10.

Emmanuel was laid to rest in Buncrana on May 17, following Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Requiem Mass for Matt will also be celebrated in St. Mary’s Oratory this Saturday, May 31 at 9.30am.

The late Matt Sibanda.

The Mass will be followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill.

A funeral notice from McLaughlin and McLaughlin Funeral Directors said Matt is ‘deeply regretted and will be forever missed’ by his loving mother, as well as his extended family and friends.

Matt’s remains will be reposing in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana from Friday evening from 7pm to 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community across Inishowen and the wider North West has been left devastated by the deaths of the two popular young men.

At a vigil held in St Mary’s Oratory a few days after the tragedy, Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown told how a ‘dark cloud has come over everybody in different ways, but especially the families of Emmanuel and Matt’.

He continued: “We have two families who came here and found welcome in Buncrana, who travelled here for safety, and found this tragedy.”

Crana College, where Matt was due to sit his Leaving Certificate exams shortly, also told how the entire school community had been heartbroken following the tragic events and the loss of their ‘beloved student, Matt Sibanda.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser set up by Insight Inishowen to help provide financial support for the boys’ families ‘at a time of such unimaginable pain and loss’ has now raised over €43,000.

Ruth Garvey-Williams, of Insight Inishowen and the Exchange, Buncrana, has been supporting the boys’ families and recently told the Journal how they ‘feel so loved and cared for.’

"Even though they have experienced such devastation and heartbreak, they truly feel the love of the community.”

At Emmanuel’s funeral, he was remembered as as a young man with a ‘fun-loving heart, warm smile, sharp wit and great charisma’.