Great sadness in Derry and Donegal as 'true inspiration' Adrian Harkin passes away
The former owner of Inish Adventures in Moville, Adrian, who is originally from Derry and lived in Moville, raised thousands of euro just weeks ago for Motor Neurone Disease Research.
Adrian had been diagnosed with MND in 2022 and organised the fundraiser called ‘Summit 2 Sea for MND’ in order to leave a lasting legacy and raise crucial funds for The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).
Adrian’s friends kayaked around Ireland's entire coastline and climbed the highest mountain in every county in a feat that had never been done before in Ireland. Adrian himself joined them as they paddled back into Moville.
Numerous tributes have already been paid to Adrian since his sad passing, with a post on the Inish Adventures Facebook page calling him a ‘a true inspiration’ who will forever be their ‘hero’. Many people expressed their condolences and expressed their sympathies to his family.
Adrian, the beloved husband of Sharon, much loved father of Kayleigh and Jessica and dear stepfather of Ryan and Leanne, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. His remains are reposing at his home, Greencastle Road, Moville. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Pius X Church Moville for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.
His family has requested family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Summit 2 Sea For MND C/O any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors. Family time is from 9pm to 11am. See www.rip.ie.