DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: ‘​Girls in Green’ did us proud and have left a real legacy

​The result saw the ‘Girls in Green’ collect Ireland’s first ever point at a World Cup. It was the least they deserved from their trip ‘Down Under’.

Ireland were unlucky not to take more from narrow defeats in the other group games against Olympic champions Canada and hosts Australia, ranked tenth in the world.

One point from nine does not truly reflect how competitive this side were with a penalty for Australia and lapses in concentration either side of half time against Canada costing Vera Pauw’s side points.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant of Republic of Ireland applaud fans after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

They played with incredible heart and spirit.

And what a journey they have taken us on since Milford’s Amber Barrett fired home against Scotland at Hampden last October to send Ireland to our first ever World Cup – a famous goal the Donegal forward poignantly dedicated to Creeslough.

Notwithstanding the heartbreaking outcome for the squad – which includes Barrett and Letterkenny-native Ciara Grant – this team has already cemented its place in Irish soccer history.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Republic of Ireland players celebrate the team's first goal scored by Katie McCabe (obscured) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Unprecedented numbers tuned in to watch the three matches and an undoubted legacy of higher participation levels for women’s soccer in Ireland has been sown.