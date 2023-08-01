DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: ‘Girls in Green’ did us proud and have left a real legacy
The result saw the ‘Girls in Green’ collect Ireland’s first ever point at a World Cup. It was the least they deserved from their trip ‘Down Under’.
Ireland were unlucky not to take more from narrow defeats in the other group games against Olympic champions Canada and hosts Australia, ranked tenth in the world.
One point from nine does not truly reflect how competitive this side were with a penalty for Australia and lapses in concentration either side of half time against Canada costing Vera Pauw’s side points.
They played with incredible heart and spirit.
And what a journey they have taken us on since Milford’s Amber Barrett fired home against Scotland at Hampden last October to send Ireland to our first ever World Cup – a famous goal the Donegal forward poignantly dedicated to Creeslough.
Notwithstanding the heartbreaking outcome for the squad – which includes Barrett and Letterkenny-native Ciara Grant – this team has already cemented its place in Irish soccer history.
Unprecedented numbers tuned in to watch the three matches and an undoubted legacy of higher participation levels for women’s soccer in Ireland has been sown.
The exploits of Ireland men at the Italia ‘90 World Cup famously inspired a generation of fresh talent that would go on to qualify for major tournaments in 2002 and 2012. After Australia 2023, expect a ‘Girls in Green’ effect.