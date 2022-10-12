Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett points to the sky after scoring the all important winning goal against Scotland, which booked Vera Pauw's side at next year's World Cup. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On Friday, Creeslough was hit by a devastating gas explosion that led to 10 people losing their lives.

"I've not been able to put into words about it. There has been a sombreness about me the past few days," stated Barrett, who was wrapped in the county Donegal flag after the game.

"This result, this game, that goal, this award - I'm dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who unfortunately perished on Friday.

"For all their families, because I know they touched their lives. They certainly touched ours.

"I know Creeslough like the back of my hand. Both my grandparents were Creeslough born and bred.

"I spent my whole upbringing there, all my summers and Christmases I go back. My uncle is still living in Creeslough.

"I know people who died in the tragedy, I know people who were affected by the tragedy. I know people who were first at the scene at the tragedy."

The 26-year-old admitted after her winning strike went in, during the encounter at Hampden Park, that the final 20 minutes seemed to go on for ages.

"That was the longest 20 minutes of my life when that goal went in. I kept checking the clock every 30 seconds," added the Turbine Potsdam striker.

"I've said it 100 times since the game finished. I do not know what we have just done.

"I cannot believe it, but seeing the people who have travelled here, seeing the people at home who are watching, this is for every single one of them.

"This is for all the young kids growing up. Now they have something to dream for and I'm so proud to be part of this team."

Barrett now hopes that goal ensures her of a place on the plane to Australia and New Zealand next summer but concedes that decision is up to Ireland manager Vera Pauw.