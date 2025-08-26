Letter to the Editor: The need to expand Ireland's all-island rail network is very much evident

Dear Editor,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The need to expand and develop the all island rail network is very much evident indeed, one can see this by travelling on the existing rail lines right across Ireland.

The all island rail network does not serve the population of both the southern and northern parts of the island well, in fact quite the opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the rail map of Ireland which is divided by two rail operators, Irish Rail and Translink, various gaps exist in the wider rail network, whilst the city of Derry is connected to Belfast, this is not the case to other areas around the island, Derry is not connected to Letterkenny, which is very close to the city in terms of proximity, many people from Co Donegal, Co Leitrim and other areas would benefit from having a rail service from Donegal to Derry.

End of the line... Passengers disembark from the Belfast to Derry train at the North West Transport Hub in Derry. (File picture) DER4319GS - 025

A rail connection with Sligo would be a game changer for both the northern and western regions of the island, as such rail infrastructure would create both short and long term employment, the prospect of a rail line would benefit tourism, students, workers and all rail passengers moreover.

The city should have a direct rail line to Dublin, this is vital for many people in terms of employment, attending hospitals appointments or sporting and social events in Dublin.

The all island rail review has various targets and ambitions, most of which are welcome, but in some areas do not go far enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for the delivery of critical rail infrastructure it is important that clear deadlines are set out along with funding for such infrastructure from both the Irish government and the government in Stormont. This will be key.

The rail network on both parts of the island needs funding and delivery, but most of all ambition and much needed vision.

A golden opportunity awaits, let's ask and embrace same.

Yours,

John J Connolly,

Mullinavat,

Co Kilkenny.

*If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor on any subject to be considered for publication in the newspaper in print and online please e-mail your contributions to: [email protected]

We would request that you please make sure the subject line states ‘Letter to the Editor’.