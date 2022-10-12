57,565 Celtic fans fall silent in darkened Celtic Park in memory of Creeslough victims
Over 57,000 Celtic and RB Leipzig fans observed an impeccable minute’s silence as the flood lights were dimmed at Celtic Park in a moving tribute to the ten victims of the Creeslough disaster.
The ground fell silent and dark but for a spotlight on the players gathered around the centre circle ahead of the Champions League clash on Tuesday.
The stadium announcer said: “Celtic Football Club offers its heartfelt prayers and condolences following the recent tragedy in Creeslough, County Donegal, which sadly took the lives of ten people.
"Our thoughts are very much with all those families affected and the wider local community."
The club had earlier expressed condolences to the people of Creeslough and donated £10,000 to a fund set up in the aftermath of the explosion, noting Donegal’s ‘long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club’.
The Celtic players wore black armbands in memory of the dead including devoted Celtic supporter, Martin McGill, who was laid to rest just hours before the game.