Derry and Strabane rural areas set to benefit from £349,553 National Lottery funding to the Arts Council

A total of 12 organisations in the Derry and Strabane area have been awarded funding towards a series of engaging arts projects.

The organisations are Access to Arts for All NI, Allegri, Conductology C.I.C., Derry & Raphoe Action, Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company, In Your Space Circus, Live Music Now, Music Kin C.I.C., North West Carnival Initiative, Northern Lights Project, Obon on the Foyle Festival and Verbal Arts Centre NI.

They are among 51 community groups and arts organisations in rural communities across Northern Ireland which are set to benefit from the fourth round of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP), with an investment of £349,553.

Celebrating 30 years of work, the National Lottery has committed to funding a range of arts interventions to improve mental health, wellbeing, and cultural skills in NI’s rural communities.

Carnival of Colours 2022

The National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme, was established in 2022 with the aim of providing an integrated, cohesive approach to the needs of rural communities as they emerged from the global Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for National Lottery said that the overarching theme of the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness and promote social inclusion and wellbeing through participation in the arts for those living in rural communities.

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to make this funding available to rural communities, especially as we celebrate the 30th birthday of The National Lottery. We know that taking part in arts activities brings people and communities closer together, raises self-esteem, boosts confidence and motivation, as well as alleviates isolation and loneliness.

“Thanks to The National Lottery players, this game-changing funding from the National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme has supported 184 rural arts projects with total National Lottery funding of £1,239,633 since its establishment in 2022.

“The programme has been making positive impacts in NI’s rural communities by increasing opportunities for people to engage and participate in meaningful arts activities, enriching their lives for the better. The Arts Council believes that arts, and coming together as communities, can all make a vital contribution to building wellbeing, confidence, and healthy, integrated communities.”

Some of the Derry and Strabane communities have outlined how they will benefit.

Access to Arts for All NI was offered: £3,920 in funding, for the project titled, Accessing Arts in Rural Communities.

The project will aim to deliver arts-based activities in rural communities within the Derry City and Strabane and Causeway Coast and Glens Council areas, with the aim of bringing people together who have limited opportunities to access the arts, improving their health and wellbeing, and stimulating future involvement in arts-based activities. Project partners, who will help support delivery in Castlederg, Claudy, Eglinton and Newbuildings include Learmount Community Centre, Newbuildings Community Centre, Derg Valley Care and Eglinton Community Centre. Activities will include Moves and Melodies, Dementia-Friendly Tea Dance and Act Your Age Drama workshops.

In Your Space Circus meanwhile was offered £6,447.00 in funding.

You can find the full funding list here: https://artscouncil-ni.s3-assets.com/acni-reap-awards-24-25.pdf