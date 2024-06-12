Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chairman of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baháʼís of Derry Aoife Smith has sent solidarity to fellow believers in Iran after a reported surge in attacks on Baha’i women in the country.

Dozens of women have been summoned to court in Iran over recent months, facing baseless criminal charges and years in prison, separating them from their families, according to the Baháʼí International Community (BIC) Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Simin Fahandej.

Ms. Fahandej said the Baháʼí community has seen a rise in attacks against women since last year—after the 2022 uprising in support of the rights of women in Iran.

Baha’i women currently comprise two-thirds of all Baháʼí prisoners in Iran. A significant number of Bahá’ís, notably women, were arrested in the months after the protests, with some being held without due process and their whereabouts unknown.

A portrait of Mahsa Amini stands next to an Iranian opposition flag during a protest gathering of supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group based abroad, on September 28, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Amini, 22, was arrested by Iranian authorities in Tehran on September 13, 2022, for not wearing her headscarf properly and died three days afterwards, apparently due to a severe head injury. Her death has sparked demonstrations in Iran nationwide that have spiralled into violence between protesters and police and left dozens of protesters dead. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Speaking on behalf of the Derry Bahá’í community Ms. Smith said: “The persecution of the Bahá’ís has been long-standing but there has been that discrepancy within that persecution between men and women.

"At the moment over two-thirds of the Bahá’ís who are imprisoned are women. There is widespread persecution but in terms of arrests, there is a disproportionate number of women in prison.”

Ms. Smith said the escalation in State repression was directly linked to the women’s uprising which followed the death of 22-year-old Tehrani Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. Mahsa had been arrested for not wearing the hijab.

“What is really different now is that so many people have been arrested and incarcerated since the rise of the women's freedom movement in Iran and not just women.

"There have been quite a number of executions and there are a number of people who are on death row but have not yet been executed due to their participation in the movement,” she said.

Aoife said more and more people have been detained in Evin prison in Tehran over the past two years.

"This is not just Bahá’ís but Iranians in general. People considered a political or ideological threat are being held in Evin prison as political prisoners,” she said.

The BIC’s analysis of 2021-2023 shows that, since 2021, the overall persecution of the Bahá’ís in Iran has increased by about 50 percent each year.

However, the repression of Báha’ís in Iran long predates the Mahsa protests of 2022.

The mother of a personal friend of Ms. Smith has been imprisoned for a decade-and-a-half and the Derry woman even has a memento in her Derry home that was crafted in the Tehran jail.

"I have direct connections with people who are imprisoned there. The mother of a good friend of mine is in the middle of her second decade in prison.

"I think she has been in jail for 15 years now. I have something in my house knitted and crocheted by her in Evin prison and she is still there today.

"There are a number of women who have been imprisoned for a very long time,” says Aoife, who explains that they were known to the British-Iranian former prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who spent time in Evin during her imprisonment in Iran between 2016 and 2022.

Aoife believes Bahá’ís are a particular target for persecution due to their belief in the equality of the sexes.

"One of the core principles in the Bahá’í faith and one of the things Bahá’ís believe is fundamental to progress is the equality of women and men.

"There are many things we believe which the Iranian regime does not like but it is a real, clear contrast in values and beliefs which I think has always been one of the issues that has been held against the Bahá’í community in Iran, that it believes in something fundamentally different to how that state has operated,” says Ms. Smith.

Addressing the deterioration of the situation in Iran recently Ms. Fahandej, meanwhile, said: “The recent attacks against Bahá’í women truly shows the message that our story is one, as a woman in Iran, whether you are a Bahá’í, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Zoroastrian, of any or no faith at all.

“The Iranian government puts you in jail, expels you from university, terminates your job, and persecutes you for standing up for your aspiration to live a full life as equal human beings, working together and side by side with others, regardless of gender, background and faith, to make your country better for all.”

She said there was a broader trend of escalating attacks against Bahá’ís in Iran.

Incidents of persecution have included arrests, trials, prison sentences and summonses, home searches, property confiscations, destruction of cemeteries and denial of burials, business closures, and the denial of access to education, the BIC has stated.

Recent months have seen even a higher escalation in the attacks against Bahá’í women. In October 2023, 10 women from Isfahan, mostly in their twenties and thirties, were arrested.

In the same month, 26 Bahá’ís, 16 of them women, received sentences totalling 126 years in prison, signalling the continued targeting of women across the Bahá’í community.

A month later, in November 2023, six more Bahá’í women from Isfahan were detained for one month, facing harsh conditions in the quarantine ward of Dolat Abad prison.

