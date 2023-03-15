Derry Mayor opens unique exhibition showing lived experiences with dementia

The exhibition, which aims to challenge widespread stigma about the condition, will run at the Waterside until 22nd April and is hosted by Dementia NI, the leading local charity for people in the early to middle stages of dementia.

Real Lives: The Art Of Living With Dementia will showcase thought-provoking photography, striking patchwork quilts and moving poetry. The exhibition features 45 pieces created by Dementia NI members, all of whom live with a diagnosis of dementia.

There are over 20,000 people living with dementia across Northern Ireland and this number is projected to rise to 60,000 by 2050, due in part to our ageing population. Years of stigma and misunderstanding have led to common misconceptions about what it means to live with dementia. In fact, dementia has been reported as the condition people fear the most, with over half (56%) of people putting off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more.

Clare Watson, Dementia NI CEO, Davie McElhinney, Trustee and Member of Dementia NI, Councillor Sandra Duffy, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Hazel Haworth, Dementia NI Empowerment Lead and Violet McConnell, Dementia NI Member.

Dementia NI’s exhibition sets out to challenge these misconceptions, transforming how people view the condition and starting conversations through the medium of art. It shares a message of hope that many people with dementia are still able to enjoy life in the same way as before their diagnosis and live well with dementia.

The patchwork quilts on display were created during an online project hosted by Dementia NI and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, to help local people with dementia stay active during lockdown. Working with Arts Council art tutors, Dementia NI members were encouraged to make their own heirloom quilts which tell the story of their lives.

The free exhibition also features photographs, taken by Dementia NI members including Davie McElhinney from Enniskillen, with support from Arts Care. Through poignant photographs, Davie tells his story of the emotions he experienced after diagnosis and the journey he went on from shock and despair to acceptance and hope.

He said: “After a diagnosis of dementia, it’s still possible to learn new skills, experience new things, and achieve something worthwhile. It is my hope that stigma continues to be challenged and we can have an open dialogue around how to challenge assumptions about dementia when they appear. The biggest misconception about dementia is that only Granny and Grandad sitting in the corner can get it. People think it’s an elderly person’s illness but that’s not the case. We are early onset and are living well with medication. It’s trying to break that misconception; most people only know the media image.”

Davie McElhinney, Trustee and Member of Dementia NI, displayed his quilt at the Real Lives: The Art Of Living With Dementia exhibition.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “This exhibition provides an insight into what it’s like to live with a diagnosis of dementia and demonstrates the talents and experiences of local people with dementia. Dementia NI members are doing a fantastic job of raising awareness in the community and I really wish them every success in the future and thank them for the work they do.”

"The impact that this initiative will have on challenging stigma cannot be overestimated and I hope Dementia NI continues to get the recognition and funding it deserves to empower local people with dementia.”

Hazel Haworth, Empowerment Lead for the West and South at Dementia NI, said: “Misconceptions about dementia are widespread, meaning many people put off getting a diagnosis because they are worried about the stigma. To break through this stigma, we are sharing art works by our members, all of whom live with the condition, and championing our message of hope – that with the right support, it is possible to live well with dementia.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday,10am-4pm until Saturday 22 April, at the Waterside Theatre.

Dementia NI members Davie McElhinney, Yvonne Thompson and Allison Batchelor standing by their artworks.

