Derry MLA welcomes continuation of mitigations created by the Protocol and Windsor Framework

A local MLA has said that the protocol mitigations will ensure the north is in a position to seize upon its ‘enormous’ economic potential.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcomed the Assembly vote to continue with the mitigations created by the Protocol and Windsor Framework.

The Foyle MLA said: “The mitigations created by the Protocol and Windsor Framework protect us from the worst impacts of Brexit, and I welcome this week's vote. These mitigations ensure businesses can continue to seize on the enormous economic potential offered through our dual market access, to the benefit of local workers and families.

“The north’s special arrangement means we are in a distinctive position to attract investment, create jobs and grow our all-island economy, and this must be championed. In 2016 the people of the north voted to remain in the European Union. It is my firm hope and belief that through building a new Ireland, we will rejoin the EU.

“Sinn Féin will continue to promote our economy so that local businesses can fully utilise our unique access to both the British and EU markets.”

