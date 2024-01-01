Derry Peace Bridge draped with Palestinian flags as thousands demand ceasefire

Derry’s Peace Bridge was draped with Palestinian flags and banners on New Year’s Eve as thousands of people took to the streets demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) said there was an ‘incredible turnout’ for its annual New Year's Eve Vigil for Palestine.

Catherine Hutton, Derry IPSC chair, said the event was organised to demand ‘an end to the genocide in Gaza’ and ‘a ceasefire now’.

Ms. Hutton also called for local politicians to boycott the annual St. Patrick's Day reception in the White House in 2024 while ‘the US is arming Israel and refusing to join the massive international pressure for a ceasefire’.

The Peace Bridge was draped with Palestinian banners and flags during the protest on New Year's Eve.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 21,672 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas-lead incursion into Israel on October 7 in which at least 1,000 civilians, 347 Israeli soldiers and 58 police officers were killed.

About 70 per cent of those killed in Gaza are reported to be women and children. Another 56,165 Palestinians have been reportedly injured since.

Ms. Hutton pointed to the 1.2 million internally displaced people in Gaza who have been left ‘homeless, starving with no water, no medicines and who are being ravaged by the cold weather and diseases’.

Participants in the Palestinian solidarity demonstration on the Peace Bridge on New Year's Eve.

The United Nations, meanwhile, has pointed out that hundreds of Palestinians have also been killed in the West Bank since October 7.

Khaled Khiari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, reported that, since October, 304 Palestinians, including 79 children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank, where settler violence remains a grave concern.

Four Israelis, including three members of the Israel Defence Forces, were killed in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank, and another four Israelis were killed by Palestinians during an attack in West Jerusalem.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.