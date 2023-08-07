Foyle Search and Rescue celebrating 30 years with gala ball in Everglades

The gala dinner and celebration aim to share the success of the local charity over the last 30 years and will see renowned compere Tim McGarry joined by Cello Fella and the fabulous Lee Roy Brown Band entertaining well into the night.

Foyle Search and Rescue is a registered, voluntary-based charity, operating in the city, but covering search and rescue operations UK and Ireland-wide when required.

Set up by local people in 1993 in response to the alarmingly high number of drownings in the River Foyle it adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families with the aim of reducing the number of people who lose their lives through drowning in one of the coldest and fastest flowing rivers in Europe.

Foyle Search and Rescue is celebrating 30 years.

Volunteers are from the local community and neighbouring counties and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need. This is a chance to honour those people.

FSR’s Stephen Twells said: “We are a part of the local community, our members are made up from all sections of the city and district, even into neighbouring counties of Tyrone and Donegal.

"My call is for everyone to come out and support us in this our 30th year in what will be a wonderful night of celebration. Help us commemorate what we have achieved over the years.”