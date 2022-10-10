Mother and son killed in Creeslough tragedy to be laid to rest on Wednesday
Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan, a mother and her teenage son who were tragically killed in the Creeslough tragedy on Friday evening, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
The funeral of Ms O’Donnell, who was 39 and 13-year-old James will be held in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.
Ms O’Donnell and her son were late of 14 Race Course, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Drimnaraw, Creeslough. Catherine will be sadly missed by her beloved daughter Sinead, mother Margaret, partner Charlie Flood, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her baby daughter Paige, and her father Edward (Ned). James will be sorely missed by his beloved father Chris Monaghan, Grandparents, Charlie, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Paige.
Their remains will be reposing at their late residence at 14 Race Course, Kilmacrennan from 6 p.m. this evening, Monday, October 10. Family time please from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. and in the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 12 at 2 p.m. in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.
The family has requested family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Foundation C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.
Funeral arrangements for Jessica Gallagher James O’Flaherty and Martin McGill have also been confirmed. Their funerals will take place over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Vigils continue to be held across the country for the 10 victims of the tragedy.