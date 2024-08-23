Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Very few journalists change the world but Nell McCafferty did and Ireland is a better place because she was in it’, her friend and comrade Eamonn McCann told her funeral on Friday.

As her hearse passed Free Derry Corner and made its way up the flyover mourners gathered in the grounds of the Long Tower would have been able to see the blue slate roof of her former Beechwood Street home just a five minute dander away up Stanley’s Walk and over Elmwood Street.

Her sister Carmel and wider family circle were joined in St. Columba’s by the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and aides-de-camp for Michael D. Higgins and Simon Harris, Commandants Deirdre Newell and Claire Mortimer, who paid their respects on behalf of the President and Taoiseach respectively.

Members of the Foyle Pride committee formed a guard of honour with rainbow flags as Nell’s wicker casket was carried into the historic church overlooking her beloved Bogside.

A flautist played the traditional air ‘A Stór mo Chroí’ as the coffin was laid before the altar.

Fellow writer and activist Eamonn McCann was invited by Nell’s family to speak prior to the Funeral Mass.

He warmly recalled his former neighbour and fellow Bogsider and spoke of her fearless feminist, civil rights and LGBT activism over many decades.

“There are very few journalists who actually change the world. Many of us write what we think are earth-shattering pieces of commentary but it’s never been true of me. But Nell did change the world...in the course of that she entranced as many women as she alarmed men because they had never seen the like of her.

“What we should all remember to think about Nell is that there hasn't been a fight in the last one hundred years for women's rights, for the rights of gay people, for the rights of the downtrodden...if you were to pick an Irish personality over the last 100 years who made the biggest contribution – Nell McCafferty did. Nell McCafferty changed Ireland and she changed Ireland for the better and she came from the Bogside to do that.

“Here in Derry we can call her 'Our Nell' because Nell was a Derry woman. She never lost her ‘Derryness’,” he observed.

Nell, continued Mr. McCann, could be as ‘spiky as a bag of porcupines’ and he admitted to being frightened of her yet as he stood by her casket.

He recalled her as being an ‘instinctive socialist’ in her politics and said she had had very little interest in discussions about theory or the history of Marxism.

“She was always on the side of the downtrodden and always on the side of the outlaws. That's where she was most comfortable with – the outlaws,” he said.

Mr. McCann said one of his first associations with Nell had been playing football with her when they were about eleven years old in the Bog.

He reminded her off this when he visited her recently at the care home in Fahan in which she had been staying.

"‘Do you remember us playing football Nell?’ She sort of nodded and I said, 'Nell, you were a dirty player'. So she was. Your ankles would be black by the time you came off the pitch after a run in with Nell McCafferty. She had a great sliding tackle. I said, ‘You were a dirty player, Nell.’ I didn't expect to get any answer in the circumstances. And she opened her eyes and said, 'You were useless!'” he recollected, to much laughter in the chapel.

Nell McCafferty was, he told mourners, a one-off.

"I think that Derry fell in love with Nell even after years of not being quite sure of what to make of her because she didn't fit in comfortably to any of our cliques or committees,” he said.

He added: “Nobody can really deny, look at it objectively, not emotionally, not out of any personal commitment to Nell or anybody else, we can say that Ireland is a different and better place for the fact that Nell McCafferty was in it.

“Nell is at last getting the recognition she deserves and sure it's nothing new in Ireland here is it? That we leave our great heroes until after they are dead when we stand up and say what was in our hearts the whole time.”

Another former comrade in attendance at the Mass on Friday was Bernadette McAliskey. Mr. McCann closed with a moving account of how on the evening of Bloody Sunday Nell had gripped Bernadette’s arm in the hall of the McCafferty’s Beechwood Street home as she took the names of the dead over the phone from the mortuary at Altnagelvin.

That night Nell wrote a powerful article that appeared on the front page of the next edition of the republican socialist newspaper ‘The Starry Plough’ under the headline ‘There’ll Be Another Day’.

Thirteen men were murdered last week. Let it be said of them with pride, they died on their feet, not on their knees. Let it not be said of us they died in vain. Stay free, brothers and sisters. There'll be another day.

Mr. McCann remarked: “There’ll be another day but there'll never be another Nell McCafferty.”

The Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr. Stephen Ward, assisted by Fr. Patrick Lagan.

‘Ag Críost an Síol’, ‘Mo Ghrá Thú a Thiarna’ and perhaps most fitting of all ‘Mná na hÉireann’ (Women of Ireland) were among the selections from the hymnal while the Marian hymn ‘Bring Flowers of the Rarest’ also featured.

At the end of the ceremony St. Columba’s hymn was played as the recessional and Nell’s casket was carried out of the chapel to spontaneous applause.

‘Peggy Gordon’ broke out amongst mourners as Nell’s hearse pulled out of the grounds of the Long Tower and up onto Charlotte Street from where it made its way for Cavan and a private cremation ceremony at the Lakelands Crematorium.