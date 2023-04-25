Duncan, who hosts one of the longest running shows on Radio Ulster, made light of such criticism, as he appeared before a live audience at The Saint Patrick Centre, Downpatrick.

In Conversation with Gerry Kelly at the Centre’s Theatre, Duncan was asked about “harsh comments” on Facebook. “Sure, I can’t read!,” he joked.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Duncan declared with humour: “Not everybody likes you. My wife doesn’t like me.”

Dr Tim Campbell, Director of The Saint Patrick Centre with Radio Foyle Broadcaster & Entertainer Hugo Duncan and Presenter Gerry Kelly

On a more serious note Duncan added: “Those people writing that must have a very black moment themselves. Something black in their mind causes them to make little of other people. I don’t get on the radio to hurt anybody. I go on the radio to bring people together.”

He recalled insults he had endured from childhood because of the circumstances of his birth and became emotional when speaking of his late mother Suzi, who raised him as a single mother in Strabane.

“In 1950 it was a scandal for a woman to have a child on her own - even people who were down every day at the altar rails were still giving you the worst word in your mouth.”

“I was teased at school - even my daughter when she came along…I remember people calling her the b word… …One night Suzanne, my daughter, was standing in a chip shop and someone tried to belittle Suzanne saying, ‘your father’s mother was never married. Suzanne says ‘I know all about it’.”

Duncan spoke of the comfort he gets from his own faith and going to mass in Strabane, and say it was the kind words of a Christian minister that helped him face the embarrassment he felt over financial bankruptcy in 2017. He said he was feeling very vulnerable after it became public. He said the next day he only went out to visit his daughter in hospital but was planning on staying home the rest of the time, when he received a text from a friend who is a Free Presbyterian minister.

“Hugo, I want you to do me a favour today. Would you get up and take your wife out for the day and get her lunch because the work you do on the radio is keeping us all together and happy. Forget about it.”

Duncan said this gave him the courage to go out and that his daughter’s cancer diagnosis also put his financial problems in perspective. And he paid tribute to his wife and family for standing by him and spoke of how the BBC supported him also.

Duncan shared other trials such as the death of his mother, an early battle with alcohol and rejection by his father. But he also injected much humour, bantering with Gerry Kelly as he regaled the audience with quick-witted anecdotes about his first job at a nylon factory, courting his wife and his own lack of education. “The only thing I passed at school was the school itself.”

He said one of his regrets was not asking his mother more about the circumstances of his birth and about his father. “And I regret not saying I love you as much as I should have.”