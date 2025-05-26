North West Anti-Racism Charter celebrated by Derry and Donegal representatives

A new North West Anti-Racism Charter has been jointly endorsed by the Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Councillor Terry Crossan, Leas Cathaoirleach Inishowen Municipal District at the Derry-Donegal border.

The Bloody Sunday Trust, North West Migrants Forum and the Irish Network Against Racism said they are ‘delighted’ with the success of the recently launched North West Anti-Racism Charter as they gathered at The Gap in Bridgend on Friday last.

The charter, which was developed at a meeting held in Derry as part of the 2025 commemoration of Bloody Sunday, pledges supporters to “oppose all harm by words and actions on the basis of difference of race and colour” and advocates that people “live together, love together, struggle together, thrive together”.

The charter also encourages people to “hold ourselves and others to account for racist words and actions” and to “commit to policies and practices that oppose division by race and colour”, and also to “promote these attitudes throughout our region in the north west of Ireland”.

Colr. Terry Crossan , Leas Cathaoirleach Inishowen Municipal District, and Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr , Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, publicly endorse the North-West Anti-Racism Charter at The Gap Coffee Company, Bridgend, on Friday. Included in the photo are, from left, Conor Sharkey, NW Migrants Forum, Maeve McLaughlin, director, Bloody Sunday Trust, and Niall Cusack, proprietor of The Gap Coffee Company. Photo: George Sweeney

Copies of the charter, for display in workspaces, social spaces and anywhere where people gather and oppose racism, have recently been made available in the city by the Bloody Sunday Trust and North West Migrants Forum, and so far have been delivered to or requested by more than a dozen venues across the north west. Copies remain available from both groups.

Bloody Sunday Trust Director Maeve McLaughlin said: “With the rise of right-wing groups across this island it is getting more and more important that we stand against them, united and publicly, to remind them that the vast majority of people in Ireland reject their racist message and stand with the new communities that we welcome to our country.

“This charter gives everyone an easy way to show where they stand on this serious issue, and we urge community groups, businesses and statutory agencies across this region to get a copy and put it on display.

“We also believe this initiative should go beyond the north west and become an all Ireland charter against racism.”

Conor Sharkey of North West Migrants Forum said: “We are seeing more and more how racism is becoming ‘the norm’, expressed with worrying abandon on our streets and expressed freely online where it is amplified by social media algorithms that care little for truth, empathy or compassion.

“Now more than ever we need people to stand together and say no – no to racism, no to Islamophobia and no to xenophobia.

“By adopting this Charter you are sending out that message – that hate speech and divisive actions are not welcome and will not be tolerated in your school, office, home, business, community hall, place of worship or wherever you choose to display it.”

The Bloody Sunday Trust, in partnership with Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and North West Migrants Forum hosted the workshop in Derry back in January, and speaking at the time, Shane O Curry, Director of INAR said: “People in the North West know only too well where the politics of division and hate lead to, and the leadership shown by people from all backgrounds in bringing people together to write a common statement is heartening and inspiring.”