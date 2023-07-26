Poignant Féile honours late activists Roisin Barton, Stephen Gargan and Donncha Mac Niallias with superb programme

A spokesperson for Féile said: “Thirty-one years since the first Féile, we look forward to celebrating everything that is great about these neighbourhoods where we live, learn, play, work, and visit with our neighbours, friends and visitors to the city.

"At Féile 2023, we will remember and pay tribute to Roisin Barton, Stephen Gargan and Donncha Mac Niallias, three significant community activists who passed away within the past year, who contributed massively not only to Féile but also to the transformation and development of these communities.”

Donncha and Stephen passed away last year after the 30th Féile. Roisin died earlier this month.

Féile 2023 will have loads of events for children & young people with summer schemes, family fun days, bus trips, and The Big Family Night Out which will bring some of the country’s finest magicians, musicians, acrobats and comedy acts to parks and green spaces across the neighbourhood.

Derry’s biggest community arts festival features a packed programme including music, literature, film, sport, history, comedy, art, carnival, fun days, health, discussions, tours and events and programmes for children, young people and older people.

The 100 plus events at Féile 2023 will take place across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, Fountain neighbourhoods and Derry City centre from Saturday, August 12 – Saturday, August 19. What began as a one day festival in 1993 now attracts over 20,000 people annually.

Musical highlights at Féile 2023 include ‘The Original Sound of Derry’, a weekender celebrating Derry’s best original musical talent and a concert at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin from award winning concertina player, Cormac Begley.

Aoife Moore will be in conversation with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

The award-winning West Kerry concertina player won Best Folk Instrumentalist 2022 at the RTÉ Folk Awards and Irish Times Album of the Year 2022, with his second solo album ‘B’.

He has collaborated with several artists and appears on the latest and forthcoming albums of Lankum, Lisa O’Neill, Ye Vagabonds and Stephen James Smith.

His long-standing musical relationship with Lisa O’Neill saw them feature in the last scene of the BBC / Netflix series ‘Peaky Blinders’.

He plays thirteen concertinas that range from bass to piccolo register garnering attention from renowned choreographer and director Michael Keegan-Dolan.

Brian Rowan will be among the participants in a series of political debates, talks and difficult conversations

Keegan-Dolan’s award winning, sell out show ‘Mám’ heavily features Cormac’s playing and music and led to a documentary film based on the show, ‘The Dance’ (IFTA nominated 2022) directed by Pat Collins

He will perform on Thursday, August 17 at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin with support from Cáit Ní Riain.

Award-winning concertina player, Cormac Begley, will play a concert at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.

Large scale gatherings for families include the Big Bog BBQ at Pilots Row on Saturday, August 12 and Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive on Tuesday, August 15.

Older people’s organisations across the area have come together to produce an extensive programme for our older residents including days out, bingo, social events and musical performances at local older people’s residences.

This year’s Féile has its biggest ever sporting programme. The annual Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog, a highlight in the road race calendar, returns on Thursday, August 17.

Youth soccer teams from the city will battle for The Ryan McBride Cup and The Pádraig Barton Cup. Creggan Country Park hosts an Aquathon in association with North West Triathlon on Monday, August 14.

Féile are also offering a number of free bursary places for young people to attend the Kelloggs GAA Cúl Camp at Celtic Park and Ryan McBride Foundation Summer Scheme at Bishops Field in Creggan.

Each year, Féile delivers a strong programme of political debates, talks and difficult conversations and 2023 is no exception.

Acclaimed writer Kerri Ní Dochartaigh will be in conversation with author and journalist Neil Hegarty

Contributors this year include journalist and author Brian Rowan, Professor Colin Harvey, historian Dr Aaron Edwards, Irish Times Northern Editor Freya McClements and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in conversation with Aoife Moore.

Little Acorns Bookstore have curated this year’s literary programme which will feature acclaimed writers Kerri Ní Dochartaigh and Andrea Carter in conversation with author and journalist Neil Hegarty

Féile 2023 includes an extensive programme of films and documentaries with nightly screenings at The Nerve Centre.

Films will include a tribute to the activist and founding member of Gasyard Wall Féile, Stephen Gargan, 406 Days - The Debenhams Picket Line, Mincéir, a unique documentary that brings the audience on a journey across Irish Traveller culture and ‘Who Would Jesus Bomb?’ which explores Ireland’s complicity in the global War on Terror.

Several of Féile’s own productions will receive their big screen premieres at The Nerve Centre including ‘Unus Sumus’, a film celebrating Creggan football team, Trojans YCG.

‘Be Yourself?’ which documents perspectives of the Derry LGBTQIA+ community in 2023 and ‘Freedom of The Sesh’, a film following renowned Bogside artist Squarebear.

There will be several outdoor exhibitions at Féile 2023 including ‘Camerawork – Picture This 2’, and ‘Juvenilia’ a photographic exhibition exploring adolescence, friendship, community and girlhood, created by Megan Doherty and members of St Mary’s & Long Tower Youth Club.

Féile 2023 would not be possible without the support of our funders at The Executive Office and Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of the many groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas who have come together to shape and manage this programme of events.