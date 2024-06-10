Registration now open for North West Migrants Forum’s Summer Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The programme runs from July 9 to August 17 and will be open to young people aged from seven to 15.
There are 50 places available and the project will run three days per week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Events will be broken down to accommodate three age groups – 7 to 9-year-olds, 10 to 12-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds.
A new addition to this year’s scheme will be an opportunity for young people aged 16 to 17 to gain new skills.
By volunteering to help out they will bolster their CV and build up experience that will assist them as they embark on their journey into adulthood.
The North West Migrants Forum will provide a reference to those who volunteer for the entirety of the scheme.
The Migrants Forum’s has already begun drawing up a busy itinerary which includes days out, art workshops, sports and culinary fun, with more activities to be added in the coming days. The programme will conclude with an overnight residential.
Helping deliver the Summer Club for the second year running are Aoife Greenberg and Adrian Courcelles Baena.
Adrian said: “By coming up with a list of activities that has something for everyone - whether that is sports, outdoors, art, cooking - we aim to give them the social tools that will assist them in the years to come.
“The important thing is to register as with such a busy programme, places are going to be snapped up quickly.”
This year’s Summer Club is being financed through a £150,000 grant from the Co-Op Foundation’s Future Communities Fund.
Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said she was delighted her organisation was in a position to deliver a project that will offer young people the opportunity to get active, get involved and meet new friends.
“The funding we have received from Future Communities is designed to help young people into leadership positions. By giving them the opportunity to develop our summer of activities, we are enabling them to grow both personally and in terms of their future careers,” she said.
To register click: https://buytickets.at/northwestmigrantsforum1/1281486 or contact the Forum via [email protected]. You can also call the Forum on 02871362184.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.