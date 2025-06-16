Registration now open for North West Migrants Forum’s Summer Club

With the school holidays almost upon us the North West Migrants Forum is delighted to announce the return of its Summer Club.

This year’s programme will run from July 8 to August 15 and is open to young people aged from seven years up to 15 years.

There are 45 places available and the project will run three days per week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Events will be broken down to accommodate three age groups – 7 to 9-year-olds, 10 to 12-year-olds and 13 to 15-year-olds.

The Migrants Forum’s organising committee has already begun drawing up a busy itinerary which includes days out, art workshops, Yoga, sports and culinary fun, with more activities to be added.

Some of the young people having fun at last year’s Summer Club which included a list of fun events, activities and excursions.

For the past two years the Summer Club has been led by Aoife Greenberg and Adrián Courcelles Baena. Due to other commitments, neither Aoife nor Adrián is available this year. But in their place will be Youth Worker Cathy Malcolm and Yoga instructor and Migrants Forum volunteer Cara Gilliland.

Cathy Malcolm said she was looking forward to helping break down cultural barriers and opening the door to new friends and new experiences.

“I am thrilled to be invited to lead the North West Migrants Forum’s Summer Club.

“By coming up with a list of activities that has something for everyone - whether that is sports, outdoors, art, cooking, visits to the cinema - we aim to give them the social tools that will assist them in the years ahead.

Cathy Malcolm and Cara Gilliland who will lead this year’s North West Migrants Forum Summer Club.

“The important thing is to register as with such a busy programme, places are going to be snapped up quickly.”

Cara Gilliland added: “I am very excited to be working with Cathy on this summer programme and I look forward to getting to know each of the participants.

“We hope to provide a safe and entertaining space for all young people involved, one where they can form connections and develop themselves socially amongst the wider community.”

This year’s Summer Club is being financed through the Co-Op Foundation’s Future Communities Fund. The North West Migrants Forum is hugely grateful for the Co-Op Foundation’s continued support.

Registration for the Summer Club is now open. To register click Here or contact the North West Migrants Forum via [email protected]. You can also call the Forum on 02871 362184 or 07912295771.