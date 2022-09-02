Reuven and Joseph a 'huge gift to us all' heartbroken mourners told

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fr. Michael Canny, in his homily at the boys' Requiem Mass in St. Mary's, Ardmore, addressing their heartbroken families directly, said: "All of us in this church and beyond, are troubled and very sad at heart.

"You, their parents, brothers, sisters, schools friends and extended family are troubled and sad because Joseph and Reuven, who have been a central part of your lives, have been taken from you so suddenly and tragically. We as a community are also deeply saddened because we have been robbed of two young boys who have left a deep impact on us.

"We all feel bewildered by the sense of loss and the intensity of grief that we have experienced over these last few days. In the eyes of this world you, their families and this community, have lost two young boys at a beautiful time in their lives when they were filled with hopes and dreams."

Reverend Father Clement Padathiparambil, National Co-ordinator, Syro-Malabar Church, Ireland, celebrates the Funeral Mass of Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Joe Simon at St. Mary's, Ardmore.

In his final commendation the Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown spoke of how the untimely death of the two 16-year-olds in the tragic drowning incident at Enagh Lough on Monday had deeply affected the entire city and district.

"We can see from the large numbers who came to the wake over the last days, that the events of the last few days have been traumatic for many people in this city and community. These were two great students – intelligent, hardworking and very responsible.

"But our first words of support have to go to the parents and family circle of the two boys who were snatched away from the embrace of the family by what happened at Enagh Lough on Monday," he said.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

There were heart-rending scenes as the coffins of the two young men were borne into St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore and laid side-by-side on Friday morning.

As a hymn was sung in Malayam - the language of Kerala from where the boys' families have their roots and where Joseph was born - their twin caskets were opened and portraits of Reuven and Joseph were placed before the altar.

Reverend Father Clement Padathiparambil, was the chief celebrant of a beautiful Funeral Mass conducted according to the Rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, and incorporating the music and Malayalam language of Kerala, India.

Chief among mourners were the parents of the two boys, Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla (Reuven) and Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian (Joseph), alongside their siblings and wider family circles.

The funeral of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian took place at St. Mary's, Ardmore on Friday.

A message of condolence and solidarity from the the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin was read.

"As a native of Derry and a former pupil of St. Columb's College I feel especially close to you all today," stated Archbishop Martin.

He continued: "Reuven and Joseph were special in so many ways and it is difficult to understand why their young lives have ended so soon and so suddenly. At a time like this we reach our in love and compassion to those who are grieving."

In his homily Fr. Canny spoke of typical young Derry men who loved sport and music and were dedicated students.

"Joseph, lovingly called ‘Joppu’ by his family and friends was born on May 11, 2006 in Kerala and he was baptised at two months and, at the tender age of three months, he was brought to Ireland where his parents began a new life in this city.

"He attended Good Shepherd Primary School and St. Columb’s College and should be starting his AS level studies today. He was a passionate footballer and a great fan of Barcelona. He also loved cricket and was an active member of Newbuildings Cricket Club.

"Reuven was born in Altnagelvin hospital and like Joseph he attended Good Shepherd Primary School and St. Columb’s College where today he should also be starting his AS level studies. He too enjoyed football, cricket and listening to music as well as films and I am told eating medium-rare steaks.

"Both boys flourished in their education, their gentle kind natures won them much affection among staff and pupils alike. Our thoughts these days are also with the teachers, staff, their fellow pupils at St. Columb’s College and the school community of Good Shepherd Primary School," Fr. Canny told the congregation.

Addressing the boys' families again Fr. Canny spoke for the entire city, stating: "Joseph and Reuven’s families, you have made this city your home, a city and a people that are no strangers to pain and deep suffering. You as families who are suffering so sorely can now draw from that deep well of empathy and love that your adoptive city is so ready and willing to offer," he said.

In his final commendation Bishop McKeown acknowledged his family were now enduring their 'worst nightmare'.

"I know that the Syro-Malabar Church community is very strong and close knit. They will work together to support the bereaved and the traumatised through the next difficult weeks and months.

"This is also a frightening time for many young people and their families. This is a parent’s worst nightmare. And it is very unsettling for the teenage friends and colleagues of these two young men who lie before us in their new school uniforms. It is difficult to accept that life can be very hard," he stated.

He described Reuven and Joseph as a 'huge gift to us all'.

"We are blessed by one another and by a sense of faith when we have to deal with the many tragic losses in life.

"These two boys were a huge gift to all of us in their life. Today we hand them back, so reluctantly, to the strong hands of the God who made them in love. We pray that they can be at peace with God and that we can eventually find some peace at their leaving us."

St. Columb's College Principal Finbar Madden expressed his condolences to the boys' family and friends, stating their deaths had plunged the school community into a state of 'profound desolation'.

"Words cannot lessen the pain that is now being lived by you, Joseph's and Reuven's families," he said.

He paid tribute to the two former pupils, describing them as exemplary students.

"Put simply Reuven and Joseph were 'College Boys'. It is a name of honour that we give to those young man who live the example of what our school stands for," he said.

Colleagues of the young men's parents, including colleagues at Altnagelvin, also expressed their condolences.

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan described them as two 'brilliant and beautiful' young men who brought joy wherever they went.

He said the huge outpouring of grief over the past week reflected not only Reuven's and Joseph's popularity but the respect in which the Malayali community is held in Derry.

The boy's best friends paid their own moving personal tributes describing them as 'funny' and 'inspirational' and 'more like family' than peers.

"I'll miss you so much, more words than ever describe," one said.