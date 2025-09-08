As an individual, sometimes you feel powerless to do anything to affect change in a world repeatedly brutalised by the lethal and sinister actions and decisions of governments and their armed forces.

The destruction of Gaza is a case in point. As politicians in various parts of the world look the other way, or worse aid and abet, in the attempted annihilation of a nation in Palestine, people here and elsewhere are rightly angry, frustrated and heartbroken.

And the incredible turnout at anti-war rallies and protests across Ireland, in Britain and elsewhere, even in Israel itself, shows that people can make a difference when they channel that frustration. Where there is a will to stand up for people whose voices, rights, land and even their lives, are being taken, there will be a way.

Collectively, these acts of resistance and solidarity are having an impact. The rhetoric is changing. The pace of that is frustratingly slow but it is happening. Politicians know that the pathetic excuses for supporting a government shooting starving children as they queue for food and bombing hospitals will not wash.

Supporters at the Global Day of Action for Gaza march and rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement is also having an impact.

The small act of refusing to align with or buy goods or services from firms with links to the illegal settlements and supporting those orchestrating the atrocities, hits where it hurts.

More generally, any act of kindness, of compassion, of solidarity, of nurturing, of humanity towards friends, family, strangers, towards the animals we share this planet with and the environment itself, is an act of resistance against those hell bent on division and destruction. None of us are powerless to affect change and through collective actions good will prevail over evil.