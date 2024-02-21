‘Stalwart’ of republican activism Tony Hassan was ‘one of the best councillors Sinn Féin ever had anywhere’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. Ó hEára spoke at the City Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon following Mr. Hassan’s Funeral Mass in Carnhill.

“The size of this crowd is testament to the respect with which Tony Hassan is held in this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tony was a very warm human being and although he tried to hide it behind a gruff exterior. His recent book gave us a great insight into his warm and thoughtful nature.

The late Tony Hassan on the Skeoge Road.

“He had strong opinions and could be outspoken and straight talking when necessary, but he always remained a dedicated republican activist,” he said.

Those gathered in the City Cemetery heard Mr. Hassan described as ‘one of the stalwarts of this struggle since the early days of Sinn Féin when the incident centres were set up during the 75 and 76 ceasefires and he staffed the caravan at the shops to monitor breaches of the ceasefires’.

"He was there at the beginning of Derry Sinn Féin and has helped it grow into the outstanding organisation that it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He worked tirelessly collecting money for the Prisoners’ Dependents Fund (PDF) and supporting families of prisoners. Tony was relentless and many families of prisoners were very glad that he did it.

“Tony was a republican activist for over fifty years, 21 of them as an elected councillor for the Shantallow area and was probably one of the best constituency councillors that Sinn Féin ever had anywhere on the island,” said Mr. Ó hEára, who was a constituency colleague on the old Derry City Council.

Mr. Hassan understood the connection between serving his community and ‘achieving political power at a local level and the impact that would have on regional and national levels’, his funeral was told.

“He took personal responsibility to make sure that there was adequate housing, proper maintenance and good public services from roads to water to electricity. That’s what got him up in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why the president of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou Mc Donald, took the time to acknowledge his contribution in such a warm and generous way.

“Like the loyal and disciplined activist that he was Tony supported all of the challenging twists and turns of the peace process and played his part in all the changes that came out of that,” Mr. Ó hEára added.

The grief felt by Mr. Hassan’s family was especially acknowledged as they paid their final respects.

“Tony devoted his adult life to the cause of the republic and what is often forgotten is the sacrifice that partners and family make to allow our activists to function as they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We offer our heartfelt thanks to Christine and his children Ciarán and Áine, for their sacrifices and for the contribution that all of them have made to our struggle.