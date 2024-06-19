The Maritime Market at the Foyle Maritime Festival will be a feast for the senses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foyle Maritime Festival is just days away and one of the highlights will be its market along the quays, with a host of local foodies, artists and craftspeople.

While all eyes turn to the water during the festival, your other senses will be guiding you to the Maritime Market, where you can enjoy a tasty treat and a cuppa, and take time to browse the wide range of artisan stalls.

Traders visiting the Maritime Market year include: Doganic Barkery (hand-made organic dog treats); Gold & Browne's (100% gluten-free brownies); I Am Self Care (handmade aromatherapy products): Doherty’s Meats (using locally sourced ingredients, produced in Derry); Scottie Paws Pets (bespoke range of products for dogs, cats and horses); Silver Bean (hand-crafted espresso based drinks, quality tea and homemade baked treats); Rainbow Tie-Dye, (tie-dye apparel and ethnic clothing crafted in Derry); Aloha (handmade beaded jewellery, designed and made in Derry); Marian Walker Irish Art ( land, sea and skyscapes by Derry artist): Willow Studios (hand painted glassware); SK Fashions and Novelties (ladies fashion and children’s novelty toys); Tenfire (hand-poured, soy wax candles and melts); Café Bon Bon (sweet and bakery goods with a novelty appearance); The Morelli Pod Crepes and Coffee (crepes and galettes with emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal produce); Granny Knitter (hand-knitted children’s clothing); Cloud Wine (insulated wine bottle and tumblers) and Spiral Soul Apothecary (herbal teas, tinctures, flower essences, healthy hot chocolate, and chia spice blends).

Welcoming the traders to the festival the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said, “We are delighted to have so many traders bringing a vast array of wares to this year’s Foyle Maritime Festival. The Maritime Market really adds to the experience of those visiting the festival, showcasing the local array of talented businesses within the region, whether it’s culinary creations or stunning craftsmanship it brings a bespoke element to the event that makes it an integral part of the Foyle Maritime Festival experience for visitors and locals alike, providing a perfect opportunity to pick up a festival memento or discover a unique gift for someone special.

“I really encourage visitors to include the Maritime Market in their festival itinerary. Come along for a browse and enjoy all the wonderful items the traders have to offer. You won’t be disappointed.”

The Foyle Maritime Festival is one of the city’s flagship festivals, The festival is delivered in partnership with key stakeholders Foyle Port and Loughs Agency and supported by a range of funders including TNI, Diageo and Ulster University.

This year’s programme promises to be spectacular with tall ships, live music and a stunning lighting show courtesy of Visual Spectrum. The Maritime Market is part of a 1.5mile bustling maritime village where visitors can enjoy boat tours, river races, the Legenderry Food experience, and an array of wonderful family friendly animation experiences and entertainment.

The Mayor added, “Over 100,000 visitors are expected at this year’s festival offering the perfect platform for businesses and market traders to showcase unique local products and engage with new customers. The event also provides a fantastic boost to the local economy, particularly the tourism and hospitality industry, as we enter the summer season.”

Check out the full programme of events at www.foylemaritime.com