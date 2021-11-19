Tributes pour in for Seán Mellon, a 'passionate Gael' and 'absolute titan of hurling'

The late Seán Mellon

Seán was a founding member of Na Magha CLG and a tireless promoter of Gaelic games in the city throughout his life.

Announcing the sad news the hurling club stated: "An tUasal Seán Mellon. Founding member of Na Magha and life long stalwart of hurling and camogie in Derry City and beyond. Go ndéanfaidh Dia trócaire air. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís."

Local teacher and hurler Breandán Quigley paid his respects, stating: "It was with deep sadness I heard of the passing of Seán Mellon. An absolute titan of hurling and the guardian of hurling in the city. Probably fitting that we were informed of his passing while on the field. It’s oft said, but we really will never see the likes of him again."

Former Derry city councillor Mary Durkan said: "Saddened to learn of passing of Seán Mellon of Na Magha CLG. He inspired generations of young people - in the classroom and on the pitch. From little acorns, mighty oaks grow. And those mighty oaks will be Seán Mellon’s legacy. Comhbhrón ó chroí."

Condolences were paid from right across the city's Gaelic games fraternity.

Doire Trasna stated: "It is with great sadness that the club has heard of the passing of Seán Mellon. We have had many members who Seán would have coached down though the years and gave to them a love of our games and culture. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and to his beloved Na Magha family."

Seán Dolan's paid their respects: "Condolences to the Mellon family and all at Na Magha CLG. Legend a word used too freely but Seán without a doubt was a legend of hurling."

Culmore Cú Chulainns stated: "We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Mellon family and everyone at NaMagha CLG on the passing of Seán Mellon. Seán coached hurling and camogie in the city for more than 50 years. A passionate Gael who will be dearly missed. Scíth a ligean."