Period of silence for Creeslough victims ahead of Celtic clash with RB Leipzig
The Celtic Football Club will hold a period of silence in memory of the victims of the Creeslough service station disaster prior to the club’s UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.
The club, which has deep-rooted connections with Donegal, said the ten victims of the catastrophic explosion on Friday will be remembered at Celtic Park before kick off at 8pm on Tuesday.
“A period of silence will be held prior to kick-off and the players will wear black armbands during the game, in memory of the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday,” the club stated.
Yesterday Celtic announced it was donating £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund and noted the clubs strong links with north west Donegal.
“Donegal has a long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club. The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident,” it stated.