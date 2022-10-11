Period of silence for Creeslough victims ahead of Celtic clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic Park

The club, which has deep-rooted connections with Donegal, said the ten victims of the catastrophic explosion on Friday will be remembered at Celtic Park before kick off at 8pm on Tuesday.

“A period of silence will be held prior to kick-off and the players will wear black armbands during the game, in memory of the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday,” the club stated.

Yesterday Celtic announced it was donating £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund and noted the clubs strong links with north west Donegal.