Cara Hunter urges John O’Dowd to commit to Ballykelly bypass

Cara Hunter has called on John O’Dowd to commit to the development of a Ballykelly bypass claiming traffic congestion is a serious issue in the village.

“It has been the better part of 20 years since plans for a Ballykelly bypass were first proposed, yet, to this day, that vital project is still stuck in limbo despite the clear and pressing need to address traffic congestion.

"I have real concern about the emergency services and ambulances' ability to gain access, particularly when there is a potential restructuring of services at Causeway Hospital, meaning that there will be additional need to get to Altnagelvin Area Hospital,” said the SDLP MLA.

Speaking at Stormont on Monday she said the ‘continued absence of a bypass creates a significant impact on local residents, commuters and the broader regional economy’.

The SDLP MLA also spoke of the crucial issue of road safety.

“I think, in particular, of the public safety issue with roads, and I think today of Joyce Taggart, who tragically lost her life earlier this year, and of my friend Melanie who was in an accident just a few weeks ago.

"That road is really congested, and I cannot reiterate that enough. My constituents who are in the Ballykelly area are rightfully annoyed.

"They feel that the area is heavily congested, and, particularly when there are roadworks, they have voiced how they feel stuck in their home,” said Ms. Hunter.

An ongoing investment of £2.6m in an active travel scheme is welcome, she said, but greater intervention is needed.

“A bike lane was added recently, yet they feel that that addition overlooks the dire and urgent need for a bypass. I take that road almost every day, and the need for it to be upgraded creates delays for thousands of people and commuters between Derry and Coleraine and disrupts critical connections for business.

"It is, frankly, unacceptable that constituents in the area have had to wait so long for that vital project. It is estimated that it will cost anywhere between £35 million and £40 million.

"I ask that the Infrastructure Minister recognise it as a matter of fairness and forward-thinking infrastructure planning and that he urgently commit in the House to a Ballykelly bypass,” said Ms. Hunter.