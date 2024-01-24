Eastwood tells Sunak Derry is horrified looking at continued Gaza slaughter as it prepares to mark Bloody Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foyle MP challenged British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ensure the UK backs the United Nations’ call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday he asked Mr. Sunak if the UK’s representative would vote in favour of the next UN resolution on a ceasefire following Britain’s abstention on a previous vote before Christmas.

“In the week of the anniversary of Bloody Sunday people in Derry are horrified to be watching unarmed Palestinians gunned down by Israeli soldiers. Whole families have been ripped apart, lives destroyed and people scattered with their homes and communities reduced to rubble.

RAFAH, GAZA - JANUARY 24: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image depicts death) People mourn as they collect the bodies of friends and relatives killed in an airstrike on January 24, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. The toll since the Oct. 7 war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas now exceeds 25,000 dead and 62,000 injured, according to the territory's health ministry. Two-thirds of the victims are believed to be women and children. The United Nations estimates for its part that more than 18,000 Palestinian children have lost a parent. With 25 per cent of the population, or more than half a million people, are in a situation of "food catastrophe" and threatened with famine.(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

“Over 25,000 people have now been slaughtered in Gaza, we cannot sit by and watch as the death toll climbs higher and higher. World leaders have a duty to do everything within their power to call for a ceasefire and advance peace.

"The Prime Minister has said repeatedly that he wants to see a ceasefire and he must ensure that when the issue next comes before the UN that the UK votes in favour of it. There cannot be any room for doubt.

“People around the world are in a state of disbelief that the dire situation in the Middle East has been allowed to drag on for so long.

"If we are ever to achieve a sustainable peace in the region then we need to see a ceasefire, the release of hostages and immediate humanitarian aid.

"Anything less will lead to further death and suffering for the Palestinian people who have been left in a living hell since this conflict began,” he said.

Mr. Sunak replied: “Of course we will engage with all UN resolutions on their merits and I've been clear no one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than is necessary.

"We do want to see an immediate pause so we can get aid in and hostages out because the situation is desperate for many people there but a sustainable permanent ceasefire needs to fulfil a set of conditions including Hamas releasing all of the hostages, Hamas no longer being in charge of Gaza with a threat of rocket attacks into Israel and an agreement in place for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza to provide governance and services.

"The Foreign Secretary [David Cameron] is in the region. Those are the principles on which we are working and I believe those are shared by all our major allies.”

Britain was one of a tiny minority of countries that failed to back a UN resolution calling for ceasefire before Christmas.

The US, Israel, Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay voted against.