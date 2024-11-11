James McClean points to Bloody Sunday and other ‘brutal crimes’ in Ireland after another poppy storm

James McClean has again outlined why he won’t wear a poppy after once more being targeted by anti-Irish bigots online over the weekend.

The Wrexham captain refused to wear a poppy on his shirt during the Welsh club’s home tie with Mansfield on Saturday.

The former Derry City FC and Republic of Ireland winger stood apart from teammates while they observed a minute’s silence before the match.

Mr. McClean pointed out that Remembrance Day commemorations in Britain memorialise all members of the British and Commonwealth armed forces killed in all wars and conflicts worldwide including those killed during campaigns in Ireland.

"The poppy which originally stood for WWI and WWII has now been adopted into honouring and remembering British soldiers that have served in all conflicts throughout the world including those who opened fire and murdered 14 innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday, January 1972, in my home city, as well many other brutal crimes throughout Ireland.

"That is why I never have and never will wear a poppy. If the poppy's sole purpose was to honour WWI and WWII then I would have no issue wearing it, but that’s not the case,” he said.

Mr. McClean has been playing in Britain since 2011 enjoying stints in the English Premier League and Championship.

In 2014 he articulated his reasons for not wearing the military symbol in a letter to former Wigan Athletic chairman Dave Whelan.

At the weekend Mr. McClean said he respected those who choose to wear a poppy.

“I would never force my beliefs on others. I'm not naive or stupid enough to expect the matter to be reciprocated, especially as the poppy is forced now on everyone in the UK and, God forbid, someone doesn't wear it, the abuse they have to endure.

"The irony of all of this is that the poppy originally stood to honour those who fought for the right of freedom in both world wars,” he declared.

Mr. McClean’s steadfastness on the issue provided the subject matter for a new song from one of Ireland’s finest singer-songwriters Damien Dempsey.

‘James McClean’ – track 13 on the Dublin troubadour’s ninth studio album ‘Hold Your Joy’ – references his refusal to wear a poppy.

Mr. McClean insisted at the weekend that he would never ‘bend the knee to compromise my convictions’.