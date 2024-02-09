Leo Varadkar committed to investing more in North West with Executive and London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He made the comments at the 3rd Shared Island Forum at the State Apartments in Dublin Castle on Thursday that was attended by over 220 political, civic, community and economic stakeholders from across the island.

“After 25 years, we have really only scratched the surface of what can be achieved through the North-South strand of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We must now seize this opportunity for a new phase. I want to see new links developed and old relationships flourishing on a cross-border basis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the 3rd Shared Island Forum on Thursday.

“I know the Irish Government will not be found wanting. We will work with energy, ambition and imagination for an equal and prosperous future for all,” he said.

Mr. Varadkar pointed out that the Irish Government had already committed almost €250 million through the Shared Island Fund, including to expand higher education provision in the North West.

The forum coincided with the publication of the Shared Island Initiative Report for 2023 that outlined projects in the North West region that have benefitted.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Stormont Castle. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

In a foreword to the report the Taoiseach states: “In June 2023, we announced €56m in funding, including in investment in Ulster University’s Derry campus to expand higher education provision in the North West.