Leo Varadkar committed to investing more in North West with Executive and London
He made the comments at the 3rd Shared Island Forum at the State Apartments in Dublin Castle on Thursday that was attended by over 220 political, civic, community and economic stakeholders from across the island.
“After 25 years, we have really only scratched the surface of what can be achieved through the North-South strand of the Good Friday Agreement.
"We must now seize this opportunity for a new phase. I want to see new links developed and old relationships flourishing on a cross-border basis.
“I know the Irish Government will not be found wanting. We will work with energy, ambition and imagination for an equal and prosperous future for all,” he said.
Mr. Varadkar pointed out that the Irish Government had already committed almost €250 million through the Shared Island Fund, including to expand higher education provision in the North West.
The forum coincided with the publication of the Shared Island Initiative Report for 2023 that outlined projects in the North West region that have benefitted.
In a foreword to the report the Taoiseach states: “In June 2023, we announced €56m in funding, including in investment in Ulster University’s Derry campus to expand higher education provision in the North West.
"Where possible, we have taken up opportunities to work with Northern Ireland Executive and UK Government partners, for instance, in November 2023 confirming €70m in joint funding for two new Co-Centres for Research and Innovation to address overcome challenges on Climate Change and Food Sustainability.”