Magee cross-departmental oversight group being finalised with £152m committed to expansion of Derry campus
Mr. Murphy was asked by SDLP MLA whether he had established a cross-departmental oversight group to oversee the list of asks published in the Magee taskforce interim report from September 2024.
The recent report estimated the 10,000 student target could be achieved by 2032 but only with an investment of approximately £700m.
The Economy Minister said: “The interim report emphasises the need for a coordinated, cross-government approach to achieve the expansion of Magee. It identifies asks for various Departments, and I have written to my Executive colleagues to secure their commitment to achieving those.
"Progress is being made on the asks. For example, I recently announced my intention to provide access to tuition fee loans to graduate-entry medical school students here, in collaboration with the Department of Health.
"Officials are finalising the membership and terms of reference for the cross-departmental group, building on ongoing engagement with Departments.
"The Department of Health is already a member of the task force, and Department for Infrastructure officials will be presenting to the task force this week. The task force is on course to produce the final action plan by the end of the year.”
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy asked Mr. Murphy how much funding had been committed to the Magee expansion thusfar.
The minister replied: “To date, £152 million has been committed to the Magee campus expansion. That includes £38 million from the Shared Island Fund for a new teaching block and investments from city deals, the Inclusive Future Fund and Ulster University's own reserves.
"Additionally, my Department's 2024-25 budget included £4 million in resource funding and £14·7 million in capital funding for Magee's expansion.
"Those funds are being used to support additional student places, enhance the physical environment, carry out communications and marketing activities, and acquire land and buildings.”
In its interim report the taskforce suggested a new expanded campus at Magee will require an investment of approximately £700m but said it understood that a significant proportion of that was already secured or committed.
It is estimated that up to 40 per cent could come from private sector investment in student accommodation.
