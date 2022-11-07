In her keynote address at the RDS on Saturday, Ms. McDonald said the entire nation ‘wraps its arms around’ the families of the ten victims.

"Though the world has changed. Our values remain strong. In hard times, when the odds are stacked against us, when hearts are heavy with loss, we come together.

"In Donegal, following the tragedy in Creeslough, families face the heartbreak of the empty chair. We can only imagine the enormity of your loss. Know that you are not alone. The nation wraps its arms around you,” said the Leader of the Opposition.

Mary Lou McDonald

Ms. McDonald told delegates that the Donegal gas explosion had affected the entire Irish nation regardless of where its citizens reside.

"The outpouring of sympathy for Creeslough stretched far beyond our shores in acts of solidarity and condolence from the Irish abroad.

"In this moment of profound grief, we saw again that to be Irish is not only to be from a small island but to be part of a very large global family who have built their lives in Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very proud of them. They have kept faith with home,” she said.