Mary Lou McDonald says Boris Johnson's Irish interaction 'wholly negative'

The Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald was responding to the resignation of Mr. Johnson on Thursday.

Deputy McDonald said: "Boris Johnson's interaction with Ireland has been wholly negative.

"Under his leadership, the British government has consistently undermined the Good Friday Agreement and have threatened to breach international law on multiple occasions.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Lou McDonald

"They have foisted austerity on people. They brought us the disaster that is Brexit.

"And Boris Johnson's priority when it comes to the north has been to placate the DUP."

The Sinn Féin leader urged the incoming British Prime Minister to work to restore power-sharing in the north.

"We are now over two months on from the Assembly elections. Michelle O’Neill is the First Minister in waiting. The Executive and the Assembly need to be re-established.