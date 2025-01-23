Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Micheál Martin has been elected as Taoiseach for a second time - eventually.

The Fianna Fáil leader was voted in by a majority of TDs on Thursday.

Deputy Martin, who first served as Ireland’s 16th Taoiseach between 2020 and 2022, had been expected to resume the role on Wednesday.

However, the Dáil had to be suspended amid chaos over a controversial proposal for members of the Regional Independent Group of TDs who are supporting the incoming Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition to be allotted opposition speaking time.

Micheál Martin is applauded by Simon Harris and Jack Chambers after he was elected Taoiseach on Thursday.

On Thursday An Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy announced that pending a final ruling on the matter only the opposition Independent and Parties Technical Group and Independent Technical Group would be recognised for the purposes of nominating a Taoiseach and government-supporting TDs would not be allowed to address the Dáil.

This cleared the impasse over speaking time for now and allowed the house to proceed with the business of nominating a Taoiseach.

Following his election by 95 votes to 76, the incoming Taoiseach spoke of the importance of his family.

“As they have grown, my children Micheál Aodh, Aoibhe and Cillian have moved from being observers, to being pillars for me. They are unflinching in their advice and constant in their support.

"I have been blessed to have a partner in Mary who has done so much more than just keep me rooted.

"No position I have held, and nothing I have achieved would have been possible without her.

"I would also like to acknowledge my wider family and especially my late parents, Paddy and Lana.

"Yesterday was the anniversary of the passing of my father. This week every year I remember all he did for us and the values which he lived by every day.”

Deputy Martin told the Dáil he was committed to pushing forward on ‘the historic task of building a lasting reconciliation’.

"We will implement the largest ever programme of North/South research and investment, opening critical links and building both engagement and understanding through a further strengthened Shared Island Initiative,” he declared.

After addressing TDs he travelled to Áras an Uachtaráin where he received the Seal of Office from President Michael D Higgins.