Niall McCarroll says trade unionists will not remain silent in face of ‘evil’ in Gaza

The chair of Derry Trades Union Council Niall McCarroll has urged people to support a planned pro-Palestinian rally at the weekend and called for a full ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr. McCarroll said local trade unionists will march with members of the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign from the Waterside railway station at noon on Saturday for a rally in Guildhall Square.

“Throughout our history trade union activists have stood up and confronted any ideology that has fostered racial and ethnic hatred.

"Supporting international resistance movements when bringing about an end to the apartheid regime in South Africa and challenging the human rights abusers of Colombia.

"In solidarity with all those being suppressed and murdered across Palestine we must now once again join forces with our international comrades in the fight against far right extremists,” said Mr. McCarroll.

Derry Trades Union Council will be organising a trade union bloc for the IPSC march and rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Local trade unionists will refuse to remain silent ‘when humanity encounters evil’, he said.

He condemned what he described as ‘the horrific assaults on the population of Gaza, illegal settler violence and murder across the West Bank’.