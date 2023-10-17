‘Rally for Palestine’ to take place in Derry’s Guildhall Square on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The branch said the rally is part of ‘a global mobilisation for Gaza’.

In a statement, the local branch of the IPSC said: “All leading human rights organisations, the World Health Organisation and UNICEF have called on the Israeli government to end the siege of Gaza.

"There is no legal or moral justification for bombing schools and hospitals. It is barbarism for the Israeli State to starve 2.5 million people in the Gaza prison camp.

A rally in support of Gaza at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday, October 10.

"Netanyahu [the Israeli Prime Minister and chairman of the Likud party, Benjamin] tells Palestinians to leave their homes and flee as his air force bomb their escape routes.”

The Derry IPSC issued the call after Hamas’ attack of October 7 in southern Israel which killed at least 1,300 Israelis and Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza which has killed at least 2,750 Palestinians.

The campaign called on the international community to take ‘urgent action to stop the Israeli aggression and hold it accountable for its violations of international law’.

"We also call on the Irish government to uphold its moral and legal obligations to support the Palestinian cause and to impose sanctions on Israel until it complies with its obligations under international law.