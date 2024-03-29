Republicans to mark 108th anniversary of Easter Rising with series of events in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weekend of remembrance will commence on Easter Saturday, when the Irish Republican Socialist Party will lay a wreath at the republican socialist plot in the City Cemetery at 2.30pm.
On Easter Sunday, Republican Sinn Féin will hold its commemoration at the republican plot at 12 noon.
Sinn Féin and the Derry Republican Graves association will mark the Rising with a march from Westland Street at 2pm to the republican monument where Declan Kearney will be the main speaker.
Ceremonies are also planned at the Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) and Waterside (Rose Court) at 1pm and at Creggan (Central Drive) and the Bogside/Brandywell (Lecky Road) at 1.30pm.
On Easter Monday the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee has indicated it intends holding a commemoration from the Creggan shops to the republican plot from 2pm.
As of Friday the Parades Commission had not yet been notified.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.