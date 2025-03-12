'We are building something stronger than hate': Advancing Race Equality Awards held in Derry

Advancing Race Equality Awards judges: Mukesh Chugh, Donna Mukasa-Nassuna, Eliza Browning and Beverly Simpson with, centre, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr. Mark Hamill Photography

The Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum has praised those working to make Northern Ireland a “better, fairer and more inclusive” place to live.

Lilian Seenoi Barr was speaking in front of 250 people who gathered in The Ebrington Hotel for the North West Migrants Forum’s annual Advancing Race Equality Awards.

Now in their fourth year, the awards were established to celebrate the efforts of individuals and grassroots community groups working to tackle racism and break down barriers.

Mrs Barr, who is also Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “It feels almost surreal that just a few days ago we marked 13 years of the North West Migrants Forum - and today, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District is the very person who founded it all those years ago. What a journey it has been.”

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting Patricia Byrne, co-founder of Sole Purpose Productions, with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Host for the event was activist, author, lecturer and politician Chantelle Lunt.

Ms Lunt said that with the rise of far-right protests and anti-migrant agendas, the Advancing Race Equality Awards were more important than ever.

“They shine a much-needed spotlight on those doing incredible work to celebrate diversity, challenge racism and champion race equality,” she said.

Trophies were handed out across 11 categories including a Special Recognition Award for Foyle Food Bank in recognition of the service it provides to the local community.

The loudest round of applause was reserved for Lifetime Achievement Award winner Patricia Byrne, founder of Sole Purpose Productions. In her more than 25 years of theatre experience, Ms Byrne has used her platform to shed light on challenging topics such as domestic violence, addiction, gender politics and most recently Ireland’s mother and baby homes in The Marian Hotel.

Winner of the Anti-Racism Primary Schools Art Competition was Maisie-Kate Nixon of Long Tower PS while the secondary school trophy went to Georgia Forsythe of Movilla High School in Newtownards.

St Eugene’s PS collected the Anti-Racism School of the Year Award while Bronagh Fikri of North West Regional College was named Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year.

Daniel Sanusi, a student at Ulster University, picked up two awards – Young Leader and Advancing Racial Justice and Fairness.

Elsewhere, ACSONI Policy Officer Takura Makoni was revealed as this year’s Anti-Racism Leader while the trophy for Community Champion went to Mohammed Idris, owner of Bash Café in Belfast.

The award for Anti-Racism Media went to the Derry News, with Editor Rory Mooney on hand to lift the trophy.

This year’s Advancing Race Equality Awards were among the biggest since the event was launched in 2021.

Lilian Seenoi Barr said she was delighted at the number of people who turned out to make it an unforgettable evening. But she also had a message for those behind the barrage of abuse she has faced since taking over the mayoral chain last year.

“I know all about online racist hate and harassment. And with the current political climate and the rise of anti-immigrant rhetoric, I fully expect it to continue. “But we must acknowledge that our city and district has always been shaped by struggle - yet also by resilience, by solidarity and by an unshakable belief in a better future. That spirit has carried us forward and it will continue to do so,” she added.

Mrs Barr revealed how she turned down an event in Belgium to attend the Advancing Race Equality Awards. It was, she said, too important an occasion to miss.

“I should be in Brussels this evening, representing Derry City and Strabane on the international stage. But instead, myself as Mayor and our Chief Executive Officer John Kelpie chose to be here with you - because this matters.

“This moment, this celebration of unsung heroes who work every single day to make our society better, fairer and more inclusive, is too important to miss.

“I know that for some, it is hard to accept that change is truly happening. Just scroll through social media from the past two weeks and you’ll see how progress is attacked at every turn. Turn on the television and you’ll witness how powerful nations attempt to drag us back centuries. “But let me tell you - they will not win. They will not win because we are here; because we are building something stronger than hate. We are standing together, refusing to be silenced, refusing to be erased. We are leading with dignity, intelligence and determination. And that is exactly why progress will continue.”