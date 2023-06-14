The new mobile app will give passengers the ability to plan, book, amend and store tickets on their mobile as well as providing coach journey tracking.

The announcement follows the launch of the new 705X Derry Service hitting the road and the expansion of the Free Travel Pass to their Cork (704X) and Galway (706/706X) routes.

Aircoach says the full range of benefits the new app will give to customers include:

Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach.

Favourite locations and previous bookings are saved making it easier to book again.

Buy and store tickets on your phone so you will never have to worry about losing your ticket or having enough cash to pay on board.

Best priced fares will be easily identifiable as well as services that have limited capacity.

Check out more quickly using debit/credit card, Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Additional features allow for the purchase of add-ons such as Flexibook and DoDublin tickets, apply discount codes and redemption of loyalty points.

The app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said: “Our new mobile app means it’s now even easier to book Aircoach tickets and reinforces our service as one that is convenient, innovative and customer centric. It will be a game changer for our loyal customers and how we interact with them across locations throughout Ireland.

“Making journeys and bookings easier for customers is central to our planned growth in the future. We were the first national bus operator to accept contactless card payments across all our services and we are thoroughly committed to innovation. Today’s mobile app announcement is clear evidence of that.”

The award-winning company, Aircoach is a subsidiary of First Group plc which is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest transport companies.

The new Aircoach service connecting Derry to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre hit the road earlier this year.

The launch of the new 705X service followed the acquisition of the North West based passenger transport company, Airporter by Aircoach last year.