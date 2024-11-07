Full closure of section of A5 averted with 25,000 Derry City FC supporters heading south for FAI Cup Final

A proposed full road closure on a section of the A5 on Sunday has been averted after it was pointed out 25,000 Derry City supporters will be travelling to Dublin for the FAI Cup Final that day.

The main road between Derry and the national capital was due to be closed between 8am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday to facilitate road safety improvements.

However, the contractor tasked with carrying out the work has been asked to deploy additional resources in order to ensure the scheme is largely complete by Saturday evening.

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan contacted the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to highlight the potential for gridlock as the ‘Red and White Army’ head south en masse at the weekend.

He asked Mr. O’Dowd if he would ‘consider delaying the partial closure of the A5 on November 9 and November 10, 2024, in anticipation of the significant increase in road usage of the A5, with people travelling from Derry to Dublin for the FAI Cup Final’.

The roads minister replied: “A £260,000 road improvement scheme commenced on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 as part of a £1m package of measures to improve safety on the existing A5 Victoria Road, Strabane.

"As part of the implementation of this improvement scheme, a full road closure was planned for Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 between 8am and 6pm.”

But the minister said consideration has now been given to the special circumstances this weekend.

“In response to concerns raised, and the potential for a large volume of Derry City FC supporters travelling to Dublin on Sunday morning, my Department has engaged with the contractor and arranged to deploy additional resources to substantially complete the scheme by Saturday evening,” said Mr. O’Dowd.

As a result of the curtailment of this weekend’s work programme there could be some disruption on the road on Saturday, November 16, if the contractor has to return to complete the scheme.

"The road will be open to traffic on Sunday. Further work may be required on the following Saturday to complete any outstanding works on the scheme,” said the roads minister.

Following the announcement, Mr. Durkan, a regular at the Brandywell and someone who will be heading to Lansdowne Road for the clash with Drogheda United on Sunday, said it was a sensible decision.

"Delighted to see that common sense has prevailed and that arrangements have been made to deploy additional resources to ensure the A5 route is fully open for Derry City fans travelling to Dublin ahead of the game on Sunday,” said the SDLP MLA.

Mr. Durkan referred to the tangible buzz in the city as the Cup Final weekend approaches.

"The excitement is palpable as fans, myself included, look forward to the final. Whether you're driving, carpooling, or using public transport, I would urge everyone to allow plenty of time for their journey, to travel safely and look out for one another. Here's hoping we're coming back home victorious. Come on the Candystripes!" he said.