A Minecraft Movie celebrated with astonishingly realistic baking art

A Minecraft Movie has finally made it to the big screen, with fans of the creative block-based game flocking to cinemas to see it this weekend.

In the game, players can take time out from building their own world to make cakes - with it unlocking ‘The Lie’ achievement - a reference to a longstanding meme.

However, these cakes, commissioned by Showcase Cinemas and made by top baking artist Michelle Wibowo, are no lie, despite their stunning realism.

She has reimagined all our favourite cinema comforts as Minecraft-style cakes, turning popcorn, hot dogs, a drinks cup, nachos, and even a plush recliner seat, pixelated.

Cake artist Michelle Wibowo with her creations | Cover Media

Michelle says: “The imagination that goes into the world of Minecraft is inspiring and I had so much fun creating these sculptures.

“I was instantly inspired by the block, pixelated world it brings to life. Everything from the characters to the scenery has this charming, geometric look. I wanted to not only support the release of the film but also pay homage to the iconic cinema snacks that everyone knows (and loves!).”

The film opens on Friday at Showcase Cinemas nationwide, and you can see these amazing cakes on display at Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, says: “The cakes will be on display at Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater over opening weekend, so film fans should be quick to catch a glimpse of the stunning creations – before we cut the cake and tuck in.”

Each cake took a staggering 15 hours to create, and having made five in total, Michelle spent 75 hours building these showstopping creations - taking the time and care many Minecraft players do to build themselves their own landscapes.

Michelle’s creations not only look good but are 100% edible and delicious.

Cake artist Michelle Wibowo's creations | Cover Images

They are made for indulgence out of cake, fondant, marshmallow, and gelatine.

She adds: “I hope the film fans at Showcase Cinemas enjoy looking at them as much as I did baking them!”

Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen, A Minecraft Movie looks set to be one of the hits of the year.

It follows a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves transported into the Overworld, where they must navigate the pixelated landscapes and must defend it from menacing creatures.

So if you want to see Michelle’s incredible - and tasty - works of art, you can head to Bluewater to watch A Minecraft Movie at Bluewater. It can also be seen at any of Showcase Cinemas’ 16 U.K. locations.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the link here.