These images show what Brits think ‘healthy’ looks like

These images show what ‘healthy’ looks like – according to Brits.

The AI-generated pictures show a man and woman of slim build and toned muscles with shiny hair and glowing skin, as they take part in exercise.

72Point

72Point

They are also both non-disabled, nor restricted in their mobility – after research of 2,000 adults revealed what they think health means.

Other attributes which define a ‘healthy person’ include good posture, being able to move without difficulty and aids, and low body fat.

But despite this, although 54 per cent consider themselves to be healthy, 20 per cent of these admit they look nothing like the imagined stereotype.

The images and research from Bupa, the Official Healthcare Partner for ParalympicsGB, were launched as part of its ‘Health is...’ campaign, which also revealed 43 per cent believe this health typecast is a 'one size fits all' approach that neglects diverse body types and abilities.

To emphasise that health is unique to each individual, those using a tunnel in St Pancras leading to the Eurostar will experience a powerful visual representation of their own health reflected in a mirror.

Paralympian, Hannah Cockroft, who is working with Bupa on the campaign, said: “Health is unique to everyone, yet many of us have a stereotypical idea of what healthy is.

“The 'one size fits all' approach overlooks diverse body types and abilities that contribute to genuine wellbeing, inside and out.

“It’s crucial for people to understand that disability doesn't define someone's health or potential.

“Embracing our differences can lead to a more inclusive and accurate understanding of what it truly means to be healthy and take away the pressure of fitting a stereotypical norm."

Two in three disabled people say they wish there was more representation of a wider range of body types and abilities in society | 72Point

Combating the stereotypical idea of what ‘healthy’ is

The study found half of adults consider themselves physically fit, and yet one in five (19 per cent) rarely see anyone that looks like them featured in the media.

And six in 10 feel society’s idea of what healthy is needs to be changed, as 78 per cent feel health is unique to everyone.

However, a resounding 79 per cent believe it is perfectly possible to be healthy, but not look like society’s idea of what that is.

With 32 per cent claiming they are healthier than they look, and 83 per cent believing health is not purely physical.

The impact of this is most felt by disabled people, with 40 per cent wishing there was more representation of a wider range of body types and abilities in society.

And 20 per cent even said that this affects their mental health.

As a result, two thirds of disabled people polled, via OnePoll, feel society’s view of ‘healthy’ needs to change.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK, said: “Our findings demonstrate a critical need to broaden society's understanding of health.

“While traditional images of health may be associated with certain physical attributes, true wellbeing encompasses a diverse range of body types, abilities, mental health and personal experiences.

“We believe health is a deeply individual journey, and our 'Health is...' campaign seeks to embrace and celebrate this diversity.

“Through our partnership with ParalympicsGB, we hope to challenge stereotypes, break down barriers in society and promote a more inclusive culture of what it means to be healthy and happy."

Bupa, the Official Healthcare Partner for ParalympicsGB believe the stereotypical health typecast is a 'one size fits all' approach that neglects diverse body types and abilities. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Top 15 attributes of 'good-health', according to Brits:

Being able to move without difficulty or restricted with mobility Lots of energy Low body fat A positive mental attitude Good posture A flexible body Clear, glowing skin Full range of hearing Clean, white teeth 20-20 vision A diet of salads, high protein or low fat Non-disabled Shiny hair A full head of hair A defined jaw line with no double chin